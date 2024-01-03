iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

