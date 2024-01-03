iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,973,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,867,000 after buying an additional 442,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,943.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 305,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 290,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. 173,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,987. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

