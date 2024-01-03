iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lowered by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 15.4% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 145,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 946,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 9,527,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.