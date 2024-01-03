iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.02. 4,727,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

