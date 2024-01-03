iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after purchasing an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,753. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

