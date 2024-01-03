iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 147% compared to the average daily volume of 2,705 call options.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $106.19. 2,035,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

