iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 7.0% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $38,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

