iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by HTG Investment Advisors Inc.

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.8% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after buying an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after buying an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

