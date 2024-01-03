iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Trimmed by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 35,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

ESGD stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

