iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Stock Holdings Increased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.21% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $43.84. 4,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,058. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

