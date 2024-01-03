iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,984,447 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 6,075,922 shares.The stock last traded at $38.46 and had previously closed at $38.94.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.