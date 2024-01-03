iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.14. The company had a trading volume of 871,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,205. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

