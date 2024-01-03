iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.86. 8,193,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,714,356. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.