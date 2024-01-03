iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.9% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 100,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,193,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,356. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

