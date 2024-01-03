iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Increased by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

EFG traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $95.29. The company had a trading volume of 817,328 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.