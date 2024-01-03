iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,440 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

