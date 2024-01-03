iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,136 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. 2,725,581 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

