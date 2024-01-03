iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,769,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,314 shares.The stock last traded at $66.01 and had previously closed at $67.20.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,840,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 23,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.