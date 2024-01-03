iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $71,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $146.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

