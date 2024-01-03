iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

