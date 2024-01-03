iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,923,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

