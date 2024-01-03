iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after buying an additional 835,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after buying an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,762,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,837,000 after acquiring an additional 240,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

