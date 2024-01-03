iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Cut by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $118.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

