iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $110.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.