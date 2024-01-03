iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Acas LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Acas LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.9% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 177,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.18. The stock had a trading volume of 610,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,343. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.