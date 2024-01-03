iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

