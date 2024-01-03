iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Raised by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.60% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $40,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 103,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,219. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.09. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

