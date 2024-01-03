iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,994,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.02. 101,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,303. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

