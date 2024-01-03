iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 129.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYJ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.45. 230,337 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

