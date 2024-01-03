iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) vs. Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Head-To-Head Contrast

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -11.30% -41.80% -12.18% Intchains Group -25.34% -2.17% -2.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of iSun shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $76.45 million 0.15 -$53.78 million ($0.59) -0.44 Intchains Group $68.68 million 11.66 $51.50 million ($0.02) -669.54

This table compares iSun and Intchains Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intchains Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iSun. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iSun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iSun and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSun presently has a consensus target price of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 636.90%. Given iSun’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iSun is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Summary

iSun beats Intchains Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

