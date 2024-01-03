J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

