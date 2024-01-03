J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,062 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.69. 105,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,032. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.48 and a twelve month high of $224.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

