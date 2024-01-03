J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,266 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.01. 46,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $255.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.40 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.