J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,734 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,908,000 after buying an additional 368,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,816,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,696,000 after buying an additional 254,666 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 206,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,598. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.82.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

