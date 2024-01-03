J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.11. 279,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

