J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,674 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.98. 98,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

