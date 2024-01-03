J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 20,734 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,598. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

