J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 3,818 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 317,724 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

