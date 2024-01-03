J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,404,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,879,741. The firm has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

