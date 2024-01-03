J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,444 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 680,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,395. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

