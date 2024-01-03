J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. 1,448,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,540. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

