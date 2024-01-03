J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 3,404,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,879,741. The stock has a market cap of $115.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

