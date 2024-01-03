J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

DVN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 1,206,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

