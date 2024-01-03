J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 934,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,196. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $56.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

