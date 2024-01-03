J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $7.37 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,963. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.