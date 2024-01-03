J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $178.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $192.25.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

