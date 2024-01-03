J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.00. 19,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average of $178.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $192.25.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.