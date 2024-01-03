J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. 3,105,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 4 takeaways from the first day of trading in 2024
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Intel stock: Analysts are expecting multi-year highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.