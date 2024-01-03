J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. 3,105,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,405. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2754 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.