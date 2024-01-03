J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.3% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 105,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $156.36. 570,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

