J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 39,443 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 401,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.